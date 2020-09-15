Cartel-linked drug distribution network taken down

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler announced Tuesday the take down of a large drug distribution network taken down in the Evansville area.

The network was linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel out of Mexico.

The 18-month-long investigation was the result of local law enforcement, the Evansville Vanderburgh County Joint Task Force, and representatives from the DEA and USMS.

“Nothing to attack this organization was spared,” said Minkler. “This (joint task force) threw the kitchen sink at this cartel.”

Nine arrests were made and approximately 123 pounds of methamphetamine and 769 grams of Fentanyl were seized.

Two more individuals — who are believed to be in Mexico — have also been charged.

Minkler says it is “a massive seizure.”

Drug mules used vehicles, commercial airlines and the postal couriers to transport the drugs.

“I think it’s a huge win to take this amount of dope off the streets,” said DEA Mike Gannon.

Gannon added everything they seized was headed to the streets of Evansville, Vanderburgh County and the surrounding communities.

“We don’t tolerate criminal behavior here,” said Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 15, 2020)