WATCH LIVE: Vigil for Rylan Conway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A vigil is being held Wednesday evening for Rylan Conway.

If you’re having trouble viewing the live stream on our mobile app, click here.

Conway, 16, died after being shot in the torso Sunday on the 1100 block of Powell Ave. in Evansville.

Eriyon Gibson, 19, was charged with reckless homicide in connection to the shooting.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 8, 2020)

LATEST NEWS