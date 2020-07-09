Live Now
Vigil for Rylan Conway

WATCH LIVE: Vigil for Rylan Conway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A vigil is being held Wednesday evening for Rylan Conway.

Conway, 16, died after being shot in the torso Sunday on the 1100 block of Powell Ave. in Evansville.

Eriyon Gibson, 19, was charged with reckless homicide in connection to the shooting.

(This story was originally published on July 8, 2020)

