Webster County School Board votes down Gov. Beshear’s recommendation

UPDATE: The Webster County School Board voted down Beshear’s recommendation to delay the start of in-person classes.

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Webster County School Board is holding a special meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss whether to have in-person or online classes.

The board is expected to vote tonight on whether it will offer any in-person classes, or if all learning will be remote.

The district had announced on August 11 that all teachers will teach remote classes to begin the school year on August 31. On August 10, Governor Andy Beshear recommended all Kentucky schools to wait to begin in-person instruction until at least September 28.

On August 12, Superintendent Rhonda Callaway posted “I honestly did not know it was an option to go against the Governor and the Commissioner until other districts began to question and push back. I have reached out to our local Health Department and to Clay Horton, the Director of the Green River Health Department to get their input.”

Callaway then announced Tuesday’s special board meeting.

Clay Horton, the Director of the Green River District Health Department, will be at the meeting virtually.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 18, 2020)

