West Side Nut Club half pot just shy of $1.4 million, live drawing at 6 p.m.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The West Side Nut Club’s second half pot surpassed the first year’s total of $1.2 million. This year’s half pot closed at $1,391,375 meaning a lucky winner will receive $695,587.50.

The drawing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday and will be streamed live on both TristateHomepage and the Nut Club’s Facebook page.

