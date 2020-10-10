EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The West Side Nut Club’s second half pot surpassed the first year’s total of $1.2 million. This year’s half pot closed at $1,391,375 meaning a lucky winner will receive $695,587.50.
The drawing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday and will be streamed live on both TristateHomepage and the Nut Club’s Facebook page.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on October 10, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Vanderburgh Co. Commissioner concerned over local health transparency
- West Side Nut Club half pot just shy of $1.4 million, live drawing at 6 p.m.
- Green River District Health Department reporting 98 new COVID cases and 5 related deaths
- Northbound Green River Rd shut down after crash
- McConnell tries to salvage Senate majority with court vote