West Side Nut Club half pot just shy of $1.4 million, live drawing at 6 p.m.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The West Side Nut Club’s second half pot surpassed the first year’s total of $1.2 million. This year’s half pot closed at $1,391,375 meaning a lucky winner will receive $695,587.50.

Tonight someone is going to be $695,687.5 richer (before taxes). This is also a big win for our community with so many organizations in need. We will announce the winning ticket number this evening sometime after 6:00 PM on our Facebook Page. pic.twitter.com/g6gCHNXrsA — West Side Nut Club (@westsidenutclub) October 10, 2020

The drawing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday and will be streamed live on both TristateHomepage and the Nut Club’s Facebook page.

(This story was originally published on October 10, 2020)

