WATCH: Mama duck and ducklings released into lake behind Shoe Carnival

NOTE: Lori Martin with ITV shared the video and information with Eyewitness News

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A rescuer with It Takes A Village was driving down Green River Road Monday just after 2 p.m. when she came across a woman trying to get some ducklings out of the road. This happened near Olive Garden.

The rescuer stopped to help and found the mama’s nest nearby with broken eggs – which meant these ducklings had just hatched. It looks like mama was trying to lead her 12 new babies to water.

They called animal control, but decided to go ahead and rescue the ducks just to make sure they were safe. Jessa, the officer manager at ITV, used to work at Mesker Park Zoo and Botanical Gardens, so she helped with the rescue. Jessa knew the mama was trying to lead her ducklings to water, and needed to find a nearby lake.

They put the mama and her ducklings into a play pen and took them across the road. Mama duck and her babies were released in the lake behind Shoe Carnival.

ITV was able to do this rescue thanks to a local waterfowl rehabber. If you have wildlife issues, you’re asked to contact Animal Control on Indiana DNR.

(This story was originally published on April 19, 2021)