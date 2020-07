It was perfect timing for the Daybreak team! The Mars rover Perseverance launched from Cape Canaveral, Fl, just as the team returned from a commercial break.

The $2.4 billion rover will land on the Red Planet in February, then spend about two years searching for evidence of life.

(This story was originally published on July 30, 2020)