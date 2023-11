EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke helped welcome the start of the holiday season with the lighting of the city’s official Christmas tree in front of the Civic Center on Thursday.

The event featured a performance from the Bosse High School Choir and remarks from Mayor Winnecke. The Christmas tree will remain on display until sometime after January 1.

