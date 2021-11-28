Watch out! Muhlenberg County fire could cause roads to be slick

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says they worked with multiple other agencies Sunday to put out a residential building fire in Muhlenburg County.

The fire department posted on social media around 5:30 p.m. Sunday saying that they had been on scene for several hours.

Due to the fire, crews had to shut down both north and southbound lanes of State Route 181 North.

An accumulation of water on the ground could be seen in the general area by the residence. Dispatch told Eyewitness News that if temperatures got cold enough, State Route 181 North could be slick.