HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — New security camera footage released by the Henderson Police Department shows two escaped inmates outside a business in Evansville.

Henderson Police Chief Sean McKinney says Bradley Gillespie and James Lee, who managed to escape from a prison in Ohio earlier this week, were walking around the Home Depot parking lot on the westside of Evansville.

We’re told the video was captured around six hours before the pair were spotted in Henderson, leading to a chase that ended with James Lee apprehended. Bradley Gillespie, a convicted double murderer, got away and has been on the loose for three days.

Officers point out that it appears Gillespie is walking around with a limp, which they believe was caused by an injury he might have received while escaping prison.

If you see Gillespie, police say to not approach and call 911 immediately.