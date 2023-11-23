HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights is now open for the holiday season with more than 80 displays in Evansville’s Garvin Park.

Easterseals Child Representative Waylon Jackson and Santa flipped the switch to turn on the lights on Thanksgiving night. You can see the moment in the video player above.

Fantasy of Lights will be open nightly through January 1. All money raised goes to pay for education and therapy for thousands of Tri-State children and adults who use the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.