Watch the 420 Main building come down

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Ten loud bangs marked the end of the tallest building in downtown Evansville. The iconic building that has graced the Evansville skyline for decades is no more.

Officials released this map ahead of the implosion of the surrounding areas. The red-outlined area is the “Exclusion Zone.” No persons may be outside in this area during or immediately after the implosion. This includes sidewalks, rooftops, decks and balconies, parking garages, and streets. On-street parking will also be prohibited in the Exclusion Zone. The map indicates as well additional areas that will be closed to vehicular traffic. It is expected that the area will be open to pedestrian and most vehicular traffic by noon on Nov. 21.

Plans to tear down the 420 Main building were unveiled in November after an evaluation revealed that the mechanical, electrical & plumbing (MEP) was not sufficient for reuse. There are plans to replace the 420 Main building with a 6-story ‘architecturally significant mixed-use building which will provide underground parking, indoor and outdoor dining, office and residential space.’