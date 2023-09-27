HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – WEHT is celebrating 70 years in the Tri-State on September 27, 2023. In honor of this anniversary, Eyewitness News has put together a special broadcast to look back on our history as the first television station here in the Tri-State. And if you missed the show on Wednesday afternoon, you can view it right here on this page.

The Early Days of WEHT

A look at the early days of WEHT, the first to broadcast in the Tri-State.

Remembering Hal Wolford

Brad Byrd discusses The Backroads and the great storyteller Hal Wolford.

Remembering Peggy Mitchell and Weathering The Storm

Many Tri-State residents grew up watching The Peggy Mitchell Show, and many of them still discuss their fond memories of being on the show to this day.

Then, Wayne Hart discusses the way changing weather technology has helped monitor severe weather in the Tri-State.

Taking Television to the Gridiron

WEHT raised the bar when they created Home Team Friday. And WEHT Sports Director Lance Wilkerson was at the center of it all.