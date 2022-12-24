WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Daviess County law enforcement agencies have put out a “BOLO” for the big man in the red suit, more commonly known as Santa Claus.

Dispatchers broadcasted the “be on the look out” message, which was later shared by law enforcement on social media. Authorities say Santa was last seen leaving the North Pole and is believed to be driving a large red sleigh with nine reindeer.

They claim he goes by the aliases Kris Kringle and Saint Nick. Dispatch says the only thing reported missing from the homes of “good boys and girls” is milk and cookies.

You can watch the full BOLO for Santa Claus in the video player above.

