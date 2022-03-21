EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- They say charity begins at home, not at the office. But amid a report from the Evansville Courier & Press saying Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann spent $25,000 of public funds on a non-profit organization he co-founded in 2011, some government watchdogs are concerned.

Monday’s report comes less than a week after a report that the prosecutor’s office spent money on women’s clothing, strawberries, and meals at Evansville restaurants.

Julia Vaughn of Common Cause Indiana says the expenditures could be legitimate but says the oversight and accounting in place make it hard to determine that.

The organization, My Goals, was founded to help at-risk children but Vaughn says if any lawmaker wants to share their charitable spirit, it’s best to use their own private money, not public funds.

The funds in question reportedly came from forfeiture funds, the money or assets departments like the prosecutor’s office collects from suspects. While he admits he’s not a financial watchdog for the county, County Commissioner Jeff Hatfield says it’s unusual to use those funds in this way.

Hatfield says there should be more oversight on how departments like the prosecutor’s office spend money outside of the appropriations process. To that end, Hatfield says he’s looking into bolstering the county’s ordinance on county-issued credit cards to make sure they can “identify the appropriate uses that just cant be avoided.”

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office declined to comment on this story.