EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – To raise awareness about water conservation, the City of Evansville’s Storm Water Management Department is partnering with Coca-Cola for its annual Rain Barrel Program.

According to a news release, Coca-Cola will donate 55-gallon plastic drums, which are then turned into rain barrels. The press release from the City Engineer’s Office says that donations from local businesses, engineers and conservation groups are used to purchase adapters, which attach barrels to downspouts on houses to collect rainwater. This can be used to irrigate gardens and lawns, says the press release. This year’s program is going to partner with the Haynie’s Corner Arts District and Wesselman Woods, says the City Engineer’s Office.

Barrels are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The guidelines are listed below, according to the news release from the City Engineer’s Office:

50 barrels will be provided for people that are simply wanting a rain barrel for their home.

50 barrels will be provided for the Silent Auction at Haynie’s Corner. Barrels can be picked up and decorated to be offered for silent auction. 10 barrels will be offered for silent auction at each First Friday Event from May through October. Organizations will be randomly assigned participation months. Money from the silent auction will go directly to the organization that painted the barrels. Purchasers will be provided with a rainwater diverter thanks to the sponsors.



Pickup of the barrels for personal use will happen on April 8, at 10:00 a.m., at Wesselman Woods Parking Lot by the Shelter House, 100 E. Walnut, Evansville.

Pickup of the barrels for Silent Auction will take place April 8, at 11:00 a.m., at SAUCED Parking Lot, 1119 Parrett Street, Evansville.

For more information, people can contact Karan Barnhill, Storm Water Coordinator, at 812-436-4977 or email kbarnhill@evansville.in.gov .