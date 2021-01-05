Water boil advisory issued for parts of Tennyson

Parts of Vanderburgh County are under a boil advisory, after a water main break on Monday in the German Township Water District. (Image courtesy MGN Online)

TENNYSON, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials have put a boil advisory in place for some customers in Tennyson. This affects customers south of Oak Street in Tennyson, including State Road 62, the Degonia area, Winsett, Maxville, and White roads.

Drinking and cooking water needs to be boiled for five minutes before using.

(This story was originally published on January 5, 2021)

