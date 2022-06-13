EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With the summer season heating up the Tri-State, it’s important to keep hydrated. As the dog days persist, Aurora Evansville is calling for donations that will help those who need it the most.

Aurora’s mission is to create solutions to prevent and end homelessness in the community. The local non-profit is asking for water donations that will go towards the community’s most vulnerable. According to the organization, they’re almost out of water bottles to provide to others.

“You can bring water donations to Aurora at 1001 Mary Street. Many thanks to our dedicated donors! Aurora ‘s You!” shared Aurora on Twitter.

If you’d like to learn more about Aurora or make a donation, you can visit their website at auroraevansville.org.