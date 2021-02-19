Water line breaks happen across Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Another Tri-State community deals with water line breaks after dozens reported in Evansville.

Several lines have been breaking in Greenville, Kentucky.

Greenville city water crews were working on that stretch of Main Street earlier today fixing a water leak that happened recently. This was one of several that have been going on around the city.

“It’s not uncommon for us to have water line busts,” said Kirk Lear of Greenville.

One water line break happened near the Minit Mart gas station today. It was one of at least four Greenville Mayor Jan Yonts says happened since midnight around the city. Crews worked through the night and today making repairs.

“At 8:00 A.M., a customer come in and said the water was going down both sides of the highway, and I looked and sure enough, it must have busted near Minit Mart,” recalled Dwight Jordan, who runs a barber shop near the Main Street leak.

“I went up towards the light, and I see it going up that hill from the corner up there, I thought, ‘Well, that ain’t that much snow melting. It ain’t melting it at six degrees, or whatever it was that morning,” says Lear.

Several residents and business owners near the main street leak say they didn’t notice any lost water service. It happened after at least 29 water main breaks were reported across evansville earlier this week. Nearly all leaks in Greenville were fixed as of this afternoon. Some residents worry there could be more leaks as the weather warms up.

“With the weather like it’s been, it don’t take much, especially these old lines. They just won’t stay together. When the temperature starts thawing out, they are going to start popping again,” Jordan says.

Greenville city officials also remind everyone to be careful around water crews if they see them fixing any leaks the next few days.

(This story was originally published on February 19, 2021)