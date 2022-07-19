EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A major water main break on Evansville’s north side could impact your ability to get ready for work and ultimately to work Tuesday morning.

This was around 2:30 a.m. at Mill Road, about a block west of Stringtown.

Water was pouring from all over and flooding the area. Our crew was there as barricades were being placed in the area to block traffic.

Eyewitness News Chief Photographer John Simpson says he could actually hear and feel the ground rumbling beneath him.

We’ve been in contact with the water department this morning and are currently waiting for additional details, including any possible boil orders this may cause.