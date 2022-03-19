PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — The maintenance manager of Princeton Water Utility announced Saturday that part of the city is now under a precautionary boil advisory. They say the city issued the advisory out of precaution from a water main break.

All customers between N West Street east to N Seminary Street and between State Street north to Warnock Street are affected.

The city suggests customers in that area bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using. You can learn more information about the advisory by contacting Princeton Utilities at (812) 385-3343.