NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – You know it’s bad when the splash pad turns off on a hot day!

According to Lou Dennis Community Park, due to extreme temperatures, the water in the splash pad is unable to stay below the recommended temperature. The park says the splash pad is set up with multiple safety set points and water temperature is one of those. The park apologizes for the inconvenience, but until the park can find a way to lower the water temperature and ensure the chemical levels are accurate, the splash pad will remain off.

Due to the excessive heat warnings this week, the park suspects this might be an ongoing issue. The park is looking into solutions and even might have to change hours of use.

The park will post updates on its social media page, and thanks people for their understanding and patience.