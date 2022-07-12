EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) is trying to refurbish an old part, and customers might notice a change in water pressure.

Starting July 18, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) says it will begin refurbishing the main switchgear at the water filtration plant. The switchgear is a series of electrical components that provide power to operate the water facility. This project phase is expected to take about one week to complete.

EWSU says during this process, the water filtration plant will receive its power from temporary diesel generators. There is a slight chance some customers located closest to the water filtration plant could recognize a small, temporary water pressure reduction during the transitions from the normal electrical grid to generators and back to the grid.

The press release says the vast majority of customers will not notice any fluctuation in water pressure. However, EWSU wants customers to be aware of the system upgrade if the water pressure reduction is encountered during these temporary transition periods next week.

EWSU officials say the switchgear needs to be refurbished now because of the age and condition of the equipment. The upgrade will keep the plant running more reliably while EWSU begins the process of building a new water treatment plant.