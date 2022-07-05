HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) –Henderson Central Dispatch said first-responders were blocking traffic during a water rescue in the Ohio River this evening. Traffic was backed up heading into Henderson on the Twin Bridges around 6:45 p.m.

Henderson City County Rescue tells Eyewitness News that the subject was pulled alive from the river by Evansville Fire. They tell us the subject was taken to a local hospital.

