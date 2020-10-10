Water rescue underway at Angel Mounds Boat Ramp

Local News

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch says a water rescue is underway at Angel Mounds Boat Ramp.

Dispatchers say a caller reported that a man reportedly tripped and fell into the river from a campsite.

Multiple agencies are en route to the scene right now. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

