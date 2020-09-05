Water rescue underway at Angel Mounds

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville Dispatch confirms a water rescue is underway at Angel Mounds boat ramp.

This is a developing story.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 5, 2020)

