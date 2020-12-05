Water rescue underway for dog trapped in Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police, Fire, and Animal Control officers have been called to the Evansville Riverfront on Saturday afternoon on reports of a dog trapped in the Ohio River.

Dispatchers say authorities are near Mickey’s Kingdom on Riverside Drive where a group of onlookers have gathered near the scene.

A water rescue was initiated just after 2:15 p.m. in attempts to save the dog in the Ohio River.

Just happened to be walking by riverfront and captured what I’m hearing is a dog rescue effort.@noahalatza @WEHTWTVWlocal pic.twitter.com/LzXLkIKgYF — Jill Wilderman (@jillwilderman) December 5, 2020

Officials with It Takes a Village – No Kill Rescue Shelter confirm that first responders are attempting to rescue a dog recently adopted from the shelter and went missing near downtown Evansville on Saturday morning.

Authorities say the dog made it to the Henderson, Ky. side of the river. Search crews are currently combing through the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on December 5, 2020)