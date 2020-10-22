Water Utility, Public Works Dept. remind property owners not to put leaves in street

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) The City of Henderson’s Public Works Department is preparing for this year’s leaf collection.

Residents are asked to rake their leaves to the edge of the street or lawn where the vacuum truck can easily reach them and away from obstacles like parked cars. Avoid raking leaves into the street because they can clog storm drains and cause localized flooding.

City crews will also be out collecting bagged leaves, and they ask these bags be kept separate from regular trash. Call the Public Works Department at 270-831-1234 to get on the collection schedule.

Leaf collection will run through December 31.

(This story was originally published on October 22, 2020)

