MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville city officials say they have received several customer concerns about the drinking water having an earthy taste.

Officials say they have conducted multiple tests at various locations verifying that the water is safe to drink, and is not harmful. Madisonville city officials say this condition is due to the rapidly changing temperatures causing changes in Lake Pee Wee. Officials say they are working with the Water Filtration Department to resolve this issue as quickly as possible, and they would like to apologize for the inconvenience.

Officials ask if anyone is experiencing any other issues besides the taste, they should contact City of Madisonville Water Distribution at 270-824-2140, if it’s after hours people should call 270-821-1720.