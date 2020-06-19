UPDATE: Part of Green St. in Henderson to be closed until Wednesday

UPDATE: 06/19/2020 Officials now say the portion of Green Street between 5th and 12th Streets will be closed until Wednesday, June 24.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A large water main break that happened late Thursday night has closed Green Street between 5th and 12th Streets.

Originally, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet estimated the time of completion to be around 12 hours, but that was before it was determined that a part was needed for crews to complete the job.

According to Henderson County dispatchers, crews are at a standstill until that part comes in.

Depending on when the part arrives, we’re told the stretch of Green Street could potentially remain closed through the weekend.

In the meantime, northbound traffic on Green Street is being detoured to 8th Street, and southbound traffic is being detoured to 9th Street.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated on-air and online regarding the status of the break, as well as the road closure.

(This story was originally published on June 18, 2020)

