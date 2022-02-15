EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A restaurant chain in Evansville will be offering a deal on burgers.

On February 22, people can buy a classic burger from Wayback Burgers for only $2.22.

People can place their order via the Wayback Burgers app on February 22 between 2:22 p.m. to 3:22 p.m.

People must choose a classic burger and the discount will be available at check out.

The offer is app-only and is time-zone specific.

The classic burger is cooked to order with two patties, lettuce, tomatoes and onions.

The next time this will happen again is in 2030.