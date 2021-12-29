Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley confirmed dead in Wayne County

VANDERBURGH Co., Ind (WEHT) – The body of the Wayne County sheriff’s deputy has arrived at a morgue in Vanderburgh County.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has reported that on December 29, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley responded to a motorist assist in Interstate 64. When another officer arrived on scene, Deputy Riley was discovered deceased at this location. The Deputy’s squad car was missing from the scene and then located abandoned on Interstate 64.

This is an ongoing and evolving investigation so no additional information will be released at this time, but it is believed that the suspect has left the area. For more information, please contact the Illinois State Police at 217-524-2500.