WAYNE CO., Ill. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police confirm the deaths of a woman and child after a serious accident along US Route 45.

Investigators revealed that the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Police say a black Chrysler van was traveling south on US Route 45 while a semi-truck was driving north. The driver of the van tried to turn east onto 2200 North and was struck by the semi-truck. Investigators believe this caused the van to leave the roadway and strike a tree.

According to a police document, 61-year-old Evelyn Flexter was pronounced dead at the scene. First responders say an 8-year-old child was flown to a regional hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Authorities report that the driver of the van and two children in the vehicle were flown to regional hospitals with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

Police say the driver of the van was cited for Failure to Yield Right of Way. Illinois State Police tells us the crash is under investigation and no further information is available.