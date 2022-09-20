FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Officials with the Wayne County Humane Society (WCHS) say they are in desperate need for fosters and adopters.

Humane society officials say they currently are out of space for any cats or dogs and would love to get them into a foster home if not their forever home.

Officials say fostering gives the dogs and cats the chance to be free of shelter noise and to get into a daily routine. Humane society officials say this helps them know what the dog or cat’s strengths are. WCHS says fostering helps the organization find out if the animal is potty trained, crate trained, or even what they enjoy doing.

WCHS asks for people to please come fill out an application to foster. People can call 618-847-4012 if they have any questions. The shelter is located at 605 SE 4th Street, in Fairfield.