Wayne County mourns the loss of Deputy Riley

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) Officials in Wayne County are asking everyone to keep Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley in their thoughts and prayers. Deputy Riley had been shot and killed by a carjacker on Wednesday morning.

A suspect, 40-year-old Ray Tate of Hopkinsville, has been apprehended and is currently in custody in Clinton County. Tate is currently charged with first degree murder.

Tate was also wanted in connection with a previous carjacking near Vincennes, Indiana, and is believed to have been responsible for several other carjacking incidents that happened in Missouri on Wednesday, as well as a home invasion and hostage situation in Clinton County that ended with his arrest.