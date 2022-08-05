WAYNE CO., Ill. (WEHT) – A Wayne County deputy killed in the line of duty was honored August 4 by a group traveling the nation to remember Deputy Sean Riley.

Beyond the Call of Duty, a mobile memorial out of Spokane, Washington, remembers all officers who died the previous year. They will travel more than 23 thousand miles over 79 days and visit more than 260 law enforcement departments. Riley’s family and the Wayne County community joined the group to honor him. Beyond the Call of Duty chairman says riley had a passion for law enforcement.

“He just wanted to do good for the community and do good for everybody around. And that’s all he wanted to do.” Said J.C. Shah, the chairman of Beyond the Call of Duty.

Last December, Riley was responding to a report of a driver needing assistance, when Ray Tate shot and killed him. Tate was sentenced to life without parole.