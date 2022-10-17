Fairfield resident Jesse L. Owen pictured with the drugs and cash allegedly found inside his home (Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office)

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a large scale methamphetamine bust led to the arrest of a 59-year-old rural Fairfield man.

Earlier last week, Wayne County Sheriff deputies say they obtained a search warrant soon after discovering a major meth operation in Wayne County.

Jesse L. Owen, the man believed to be behind the operation, was immediately taken into custody during the search. According to the sheriff’s office, around 2.4 pounds of suspected meth and over $12,000 cash were found inside the home.

Authorities say the drugs have a street value of over $50,000. Jesse L. Owen was booked into the Wayne County Jail on Class X felony charges of:

Unlawful Possession with Intent to Delivery Methamphetamine

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine

His bond was set at $25,000 cash.

