HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Fairfield Rural Fire Department is mourning the passing of firefighter Logan Kreiter.

A spokesperson with the fire department posted, “It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Fairfield Rural Firefighter Logan Kreiter from a non departmental related automobile crash early this morning July 15th.”

The department says Kreiter joined the department as a junior firefighter while in high school and has continued to serve while attending college. Officials say Kreiter was always a joy to be around and had a smile to remember.

The fire department says it will post arrangements once they are made. The fire department says in addition to his family, it asks for people to please remember Kreiter’s fellow firefighters as they mourn his loss.