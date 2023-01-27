WAYNE CO., Ill. (WEHT) – The man convicted of murdering Megan Nichols has now been sentenced.

Brodey Murbarger has been sentenced to fifty years without parole.

There were several victim impact statements that were given in Friday’s sentencing hearing. Murbarger himself read a statement maintaining his innocence. Murbarger’s defense attorney told Eyewitness News they plan to appeal.

Megan Nichols, 15, from Fairfield, was missing for years until her body was discovered on a farm. Prosecutors say Murbarger strangled and suffocated Nichols in 2014 and then buried her in a shallow grave.