FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — The Fairfield Police Department says this year’s “Shop with a Cop” was a success and gave them the opportunity to give back to more families.

“This year, we were extremely blessed to be able to continue and grow our Shop With a Cop program from four children last year to 10 this year and additionally provide some gifts and food to other families in the community,” the police department posted on social media.

Fairfield PD thanks the Midwest Food Bank for the food donations and to their dispatchers and officers that helped make this year’s program happen.

“We wish you all a safe and joyous Christmas and a happy New Year!” they add.

The police department later thanked all those working on Christmas day, including police officers, firefighters, EMS, Marine, Air Force, Coast Guard, Army, nurses, Navy, dispatchers and doctors.