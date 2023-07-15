HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Illinois State Police have confirmed one person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Wayne County.

According to authorities, at approximately 12:46 a.m. on July 15, Logan M. Kreiter, 19, of Fairfield, IL was traveling east in a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Wayne County Road 925 N when he left the roadway into a ditch, overturning multiple times before coming to rest in a field.

Authorities state the Wayne County Coroner pronounced Kreiter deceased on scene.

The crash is still under investigation.