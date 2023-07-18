HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Visitation plans have been announced for a Fairfield, IL firefighter who died in a car crash July 15.

According to an obituary filed by Johnson & Vaughn Funeral Home, visitation for Logan Kreiter will be on July 21 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

A private family burial will be held, and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fairfield Rural Fire Department where Kreiter was a member.

According to Illinois State Police, Kreiter went off the road on Wayne County Road 925 N into a ditch and overturning multiple times before coming to rest in a field. He was 19.

Kreiter was a 2022 graduate of Fairfield Community High School where he was attending Wabash Community College for Agriculture with plans to continue in an Agriculture related field.