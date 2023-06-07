HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A wreck that happened on Monday in Wayne County involved a dirt bike and a truck tractor semi-trailer at 1800 East and 350 North.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) says on June 5, around 6:52 p.m., preliminary information indicates ISP Troop 9 responded to a vehicle crash at 1800 East at 350 North. ISP says a semi-tractor trailer was traveling southbound when, for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line.

ISP says a dirt bike was traveling northbound when the motorist lost control and crashed into the roadway. Police say the truck tractor semi-trailer struck the dirt bike, and the dirt bike motorist was pronounced deceased.

ISP says no further information is available.