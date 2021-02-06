WCSC enacting new contact tracing guidelines Monday

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new COVID-19 contact tracing guidelines for schools. In light of the new guidelines, the Warrick County School Corporation sent out the following message to parents and students:

As many of you know, the Indiana State Department of Health has issued new guidelines for Covid contact tracing in schools. Today, 2-5-2021 the Indiana State Department of Health had a 90 minute webinar to go over the new contact tracing guidelines and to answer questions posed from school corporations. According to the ISDOH, historical scientific data shows that Covid-19 is not spreading inside classrooms beyond a three foot circumference.

The Warrick County School Corporation consulted with the Warrick County Health Department and concurrence was reached on our schools switching to this new contact standard. The WCSC will begin following the new guidelines starting Monday, February 8, 2021. We were repeatedly assured by the ISDOH that this shortened contact tracing distance does not pose additional threat of Covid infection to our students, teachers, or staff.

Please understand that the revised three foot contact tracing guidelines only apply to classrooms. The amended rules do not apply to band, choir, athletics, or buses. In a classroom setting, all students must be facing in the same direction and wearing a mask. If students are seated in pods that have dedicated Plexiglas dividers separating them from each other, they do not have to be seated and facing the same direction.

It is important to note that these changes will not be retroactive. If a student was quarantined this week while the original six foot rule was still in effect, they will still have to serve their entire quarantine as has already been assigned. The new rules take effect on Monday.