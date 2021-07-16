WCSC says masks will be optional for students and staff

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Warrick County School Corporation says they intend to open the school year with masks being optional for all students and staff.

A statement from WCSC says that this decision may change pending any decisions from local and state health department decisions. They say they are counting on both the students and adults to continue to exercise a high level of personal responsibility.

Face covering will still be required when students are on buses. Details on opening plans will be posted over the next week.