WCSO: A man yelling at a funeral home is arrested

MT. CARMEL, Ill (WEHT) – On February 4 at around 2:46 p.m., the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to the area of a funeral home to a report of a man yelling and screaming.

WCSO said once there, the deputy reported Dennis Windle, 47, of Mt. Carmel fled northward on foot. The deputy followed Windle north to the 1800 Block of Cherry Street, as vehicles both north bound and south bound were stopping in the road, said WCSO. WCSO says that during the attempt to stop Windle and speak with him he ran into a yard on the west side of Cherry Street where a family was outside. Windle was ordered to stop where he produced a knife and subsequently threw the knife at a Mt. Carmel Police Department (MCPD) officer, WCSO says.

WCSO claimed that Windle was subdued all the while being angry, and combative with law enforcement. Windle was taken into custody and transported to the Wabash County Jail. Windle was charged with aggravated assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. On February 6 Windle’s bond was set at $250 cash and he was released.