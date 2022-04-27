WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Documents released by the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office have revealed new details in the arrest of two parents after their three-month-old died from malnourishment.

Caylin Opal Marie Monroe, 23, and Jakob Chance Scott, were arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Monroe and Scott have both pleaded not guilty and are being held without bond.

Police responded to a report of an unconscious baby in the 3800 block of Honeysuckle Drive just outside of Boonville on February 15. According to an affidavit, Monroe told police that she and her kids got home that morning just before 4 a.m. after waiting for Scott to finish his shift at Taco Bell. Documents say that after waking up just after noon, Monroe found her son, Silas Scott, unresponsive and called 911.

During an interview, authorities say Monroe created a feeding plan for her children, but admitted to police that she sometimes missed feedings. Monroe also admitted to police that she knew that the infant was underweight, but she didn’t take him to a hospital because she was afraid of having all of her children taken away according to court documents. Police also say during interviews both parents admitted to letting the infant sleep instead of waking him up to feed him.

You can read a copy of the affidavits in the windows below: