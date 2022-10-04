SEBREE, Ky (WEHT) – A Sebree man was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants after a collision involving a school bus.

According to the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was flagged down at 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday and advised of the collision. Police say the school bus had approximately 52 children on board, but none were injured.

Arturo Juan Sebastian, 21, of Sebree was arrested after police say his breath test result was 0.215 BrAC. Sebastian was also charged with leaving the scene of the accident, no operator’s license and failure to produce an insurance card. Sebastian was lodged in the Webster County Jail.