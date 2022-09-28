SEBREE, Ky. (WEHT) – A semi and a trailer got caught on a train track on Tuesday night, resulting in a train hitting the truck. Authorities have released more details.

Deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) say on September 27, at 5:49 pm., WCSO was dispatched to a train versus semi accident.

WCSO says the wreck happened at the entrance/exit to the Sebree Springs Park. Law enforcement officials say Lowell Foster of Evansville had just picked up some black topping equipment on a semi trailer and attempted to cross the elevated train crossing when his trailer became stuck. Deputies say Foster attempted to unload the heavy equipment in order to free the stuck trailer, but before he could a train with 108 cars was unable to stop and struck the truck and trailer.

WCSO says no one was injured and the rail line was shut down for about four hours while recovery companies attempted to move the heavy blacktopping equipment. Deputies say train traffic was allowed to resume around 10 p.m., but recovery efforts continued until after midnight.

Law enforcement officials say the railroad’s crossing arm was destroyed and it is estimated this crossing will be closed for 48 hours while the crossing arms are repaired. WCSO says the truck and trailer and one crossing arm unit were destroyed.