WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A man was arrested on April 1 for allegedly stealing construction equipment.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says that on April 1, WCSO detectives arrested Nathen Wayne Browning, 36, for burglary and theft from construction sites. Many of these items were recovered, says WCSO.

WCSO says the investigation began in March after the the sheriff’s office got many reports of residential construction sites being broken into and items stolen. Law enforcement officials say that over the course of the month, 13 sites had reported thefts. As the investigation continued, Browning was deemed a suspect, says WCSO.

Law enforcement officials say that Browning was arrested outside of a construction site on April 1 by Motor Patrol units on unrelated charges. WCSO says that further investigation led detectives to execute a search warrant in Hatfield, Indiana. Law enforcement officials say that during the search of the property, a large number of those stolen items from multiple construction sites was discovered. WCSO says that people working on construction sites should check their inventory and contact the Criminal Investigations Division if they believe they have been a recent victim of theft.

More people and charges are expected out of this case, but WCSO says that Browning’s current charges are Burglary and Theft. Browning has been lodged in the Warrick County Jail, and his bond has been set at $3,000 Cash, says WCSO.