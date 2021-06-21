WCSO: Two arrested after crashing stolen truck into deputy’s truck

WABASH COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – Authorities said two people were arrested after a stolen truck crashed into a deputy’s truck Monday.

Deputies said it started when they coordinated with the Henderson Police Department to find a stolen 2013 Ford F-150 from Wabash County.

Deputies said officers with HPD spotted the truck but ended the pursuit.

Later on, authorities said they got information that the stolen truck was on it’s way back to Wabash County.

A Mt. Carmel police officer spotted the truck and authorities chased the truck.

Wabash County deputies said the stolen truck then crashed into a deputy’s truck at the intersection of 3rd Street and Elm Street.

Deputies said the pursuit continued through the Crawleyville area and eventually ended in a bean field.

Deputies arrested Skylar Nicole Johnston, 27, of Grayville, and Brent Lee McPhall, 40, of Mason, Michigan.

Deputies said they will face charges in Indiana and Illinois.